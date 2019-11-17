Man dies after shooting in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood

article

A man died after a shooting in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood Saturday night.

According to police, at 10:13 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 600 block of Main Street SE. When they arrived, they found a man lying outside, gravely injured by what is believed to be a gunshot wound. The man is believed to be in his 30s.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Homicide investigators responded and spoke with numerous people who were in the area at the time of the shooting. The identity of the victim, along with the nature and cause of death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in the coming days.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is the 40th homicide this year in Minneapolis.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous, and those providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.

