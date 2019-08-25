Man dies after shooting in Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood

article

Police are investigating after a man died of his injuries in a shooting Saturday night in north Minneapolis.

According to police, at 8:20 p.m., an officer was working off duty in the area of the 2000 block of Aldrich Avenue North when the sound of a shot fired was aired. While the officer was enroute, someone called 911 to report a person was shot.

At the scene, witnesses told police the victim had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Officials say the victim - a man in his 20s - was shot outside and brought to the hospital with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can be provided electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and those who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.