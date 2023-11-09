Man dies after NE Minneapolis shooting

article

A man shot in northeast Minneapolis early Wednesday morning died hours after the attack at the hospital, a medical examiner's report shows.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, the victim, 28-year-old Malik Payne, died around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 23 hours after he was found shot near 2nd Street NE and 3rd Avenue NE in Minneapolis' St. Anthony West neighborhood.

Police said they responded around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday to 2nd Street NE and 3rd Avenue NE for the shooting.

At the scene, officers found Payne shot in a black BMW with serious injuries. He was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare where he later died.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.