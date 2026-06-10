Man dies after being pinned under fallen tree in Douglas County

The Brief A 78-year-old man was found pinned under a tree in Brandon Wednesday morning. Emergency crews responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death appears accidental, and the case is still under investigation.



Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead under a fallen tree in northwestern Minnesota on Wednesday.

Emergency response to a man pinned under a tree in Brandon

What we know:

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a 78-year-old man was found pinned under a tree just before 11 a.m.

According to authorities, crews tried life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of death appears to be accidental. No further information about the man is being released until his family are notified.

The case is still under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man’s name or further details about how the accident happened.

FOX 9 reached out to the sheriff's office to ask if the incident is related to severe weather and will update this story with their response.