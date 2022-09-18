Man died after shooting near Loring Park

A man died after a shooting Sunday morning near Loring Park following a violent weekend in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department said a 28-year-old man was killed following a shooting outside a building at an after-hours party around 5:20 a.m. on the 1600 block of Harmon Pl, across the street from Loring Park.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the man with possible life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates a verbal altercation outside the building escalated into a shooting.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Sunday's shooting is MPD’s 64th homicide investigation this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-TIPS.