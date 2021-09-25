Man dead after shots fired along East Lake Street in Minneapolis

A man has died after a shooting Saturday evening along East Lake Street in Minneapolis.

Police responded to East Lake near 27th Avenue South shortly before 7 p.m. and found a man who had been seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital where police say he later died. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing but officers say it appears the victim and suspect knew each other and this was not a random incident.

The death marks Minneapolis' 70th homicide of the year and the third shooting of the night alone. In the other two shootings on Saturday, officers say the victims were seriously injured but not killed.