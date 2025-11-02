Man dead after shooting outside Hibbing apartment complex

The Brief A man is dead after a shooting outside an apartment complex in Hibbing. Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the reports of shots fired near the Meadowview Apartments. Officers are searching for the suspect but say there is no lingering threat to the public.



The Minnesota BCA is assisting Hibbing police as they investigate a deadly early morning shooting in an apartment complex parking lot.

Deadly Hibbing shooting

What we know:

Police say they responded just after 2 a.m. to the report of shots fired outside the Meadowview Apartments off the northern end of 9th Avenue West.

In the parking lot, officers found a man who had been shot in the chest. Officers and medics attempted to revive the man, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details about the victim or what may have led up to shots being fired.

Local perspective:

Hibbing police say an investigation into the shooting is underway. Officers are working to identify a suspect with help from the Minnesota BCA.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and they don't believe there is any danger to the public.

Hibbing shooting investigation

Dig deeper:

Photos shared with our Duluth affiliate KQDS show the investigation at the apartment complex. In the photos, BCA investigators are working in a taped-off section of the parking lot. On the ground near what appears to be a Dodge Ram are a number of evidence markers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.