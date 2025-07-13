Man crashed into garage in Plymouth, arrested for drunk driving

article

The Brief A man crashed into a garage in Plymouth on Saturday afternoon. The man tried to hide from police but was found quickly. His blood alcohol level was .41 when he was field tested, and he was ultimately arrested for a DWI.



A man was arrested after he crashed into a garage in Plymouth Saturday while he was drunk driving.

Plymouth garage crash

What we know:

Plymouth police say that a man crashed into a garage Saturday afternoon.

Pictures posted on social media by police show the garage door completely ripped out and extensive damage to the inside of the garage.

The man attempted to hide near the crash, but police ultimately found him.

Police say the man's blood alcohol level was .41 when he was field tested, and he was arrested for a DWI.

Inside the garage that was destroyed in the crash in Plymouth. (Photo courtesy of Plymouth police). (Supplied)

What we don't know:

Police did not report any injuries in the crash, and did not say what led up to the crash.