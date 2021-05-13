Man cited for speeding 3 separate times Wednesday in northern Minnesota

A 20-year-old Minnesota man was issued three speeding tickets in one day Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the man was ticketed three separate times for speeding in northern Minnesota throughout the day.

The first stop, he was cited for driving 73 in a 60 mph zone. The second stop was for 76 in a 60 mph zone. The final stop was his fastest yet; he was driving 78 in a 65 mph zone.

The Minnesota State Patrol, in a tweet, called the driver a "slow learner." It also warned that extra speed patrols are out on Minnesota roads and urged drivers to "slow down."