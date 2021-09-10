Man charged with murder for driving into Uptown protest found competent to stand trial

article

The man accused of driving into a crowd of protesters in Uptown earlier this year, killing one person and injuring three others, has been found competent to stand trial.

A judge ordered a mental evaluation for 35-year-old Nicholas Kraus in June. He is charged with second-degreed murder in the deadly June 14 crash.

Prosecutors said Kraus was visibly intoxicated when he sped up and tried to "jump" a car that protesters were using as a barricade. Deona Marie, 31, was killed.

Marie and others were protesting the death of Winston Boogie Smith Jr., who was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshals Task Force on the roof of a nearby parking garage.

One more evaluation is pending before a trial date for Kraus can be set.