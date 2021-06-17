Man charged with kidnapping after woman rescued by police in Bloomington

A man is in custody for kidnapping after a woman was rescued following a welfare check call at a home in Bloomington, Minnesota early Thursday morning.

So far, the Bloomington Police Department has only released a few details about the incident that happened overnight on the 1300 block of East 78th Street in Bloomington. However, they say it started around 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning when a 911 call came in asking officers to check on a 42-year-old woman.

At the scene on East 78th Street, investigators tried to make contact with people inside the residence and ended up speaking with a man who refused to answer the door or allow officers in to check on the woman involved.

The welfare check ultimately turned into a standoff, which lasted several hours before officers were safely able to arrest the man and get the woman to her family.

The suspect, identified as a 37-year-old man from North Dakota, is being held at the Bloomington Police Department Jail on charges of kidnapping and a felony violation of a domestic assault no-contact order.

The victim has been reunited with her family and is safe, police said.