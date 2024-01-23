Man charged in deadly 2022 Brooklyn Park shooting

Charges have been filed against a Brooklyn Park man for a 2022 shooting that left one man dead.

Marlon White, 23, was charged Tuesday with manslaughter, nearly 16 months after the deadly shooting at a home on Tessman Drive.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. that night to the report of shots fired. At the home, they found the victim, later identified as 20-year-old Khalib Blunt, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

After the shooting, officers said they took two men into custody, including White.

The charges filed Tuesday outline a confusing situation for investigators. Police said White initially lied, saying he wasn't sure where the gun was when officers asked. But, later admitted he had put the gun in his Chrysler Sebring.

When asked about the shooting, police say White said he was on the phone with another friend when he heard a loud bang and saw the victim collapse. He then noticed the gun lying on the couch nearby. He picked it up and grabbed his 2-year-old son, who was also at the house, and took the gun to his vehicle. White then went back inside the house to try to help Blunt with his injuries.

Later, White told police he had placed his gun underneath the couch because he didn't want the victim's younger brother to see it.

Another witness told police they were hanging out in the living room, smoking marijuana and watching a movie, when he heard the shot and watched the victim run towards the steps. He followed Blunt, trying to help him.

A third witness, who was on the video call with White when the shot was fired, said he heard the shot and then heard White say "[Redacted] just shot him." However, the charges don't indicate who the person White named was. FOX 9 has removed the reference to that person in the quote above.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide in late November 2022, saying Blunt died from a single gunshot, and adding there was no evidence that the shot had been self-inflicted.