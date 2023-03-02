Man arrested in St. Paul double fatal funeral shooting that killed chef

St. Paul police say they have arrested a man in a double fatal shooting that claimed the life of a popular chef along with another man at a funeral service last weekend.

The 52-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday for the shooting on Dale Street North last Saturday. He is being held on suspicion of murder in Ramsey County Jail.

The shooting claimed the lives of two men identified by police as Larry Jiles Jr. and Troy Kennedy. Three others were also injured in the shooting.

Friends say Jiles, a popular chef known as "Chef Hot Hands" in Centerville, was an innocent bystander who got caught in the middle of a fight while working a memorial service.

A memorial has been created outside Jiles' restaurant in Centerville while his family mourns his senseless killing.

An online fundraiser has been created to help Jiles' family after the death. As of Thursday, it has raised $19,000 to help Jiles' family.