Man arrested in Iowa for deadly St. Paul shooting

Police say a man has been taken into custody in central Iowa after a deadly shooting this week in St. Paul.

Officers say the 20-year-old St. Paul man was arrested by Ames, Iowa police on Thursday on suspicion of murder. He is awaiting extradition back to Minnesota.

According to police, the man is responsible for the deadly shooting of Kiefer Morgan on the 1100 block of Pacific Street.

The shooting happened inside a home around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night. When police arrived, officers found Morgan gravely injured from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. Police said there was another person inside the home at the time of the shooting, who was not injured.

Morgan's slaying marked the 13th homicide in St. Paul this year.