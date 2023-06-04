Man arrested for suspected murder after late-night stabbing in Frogtown

St. Paul Police arrested a man on suspicion of murder following a fatal late-night stabbing in Frogtown on Saturday.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 1000 block of Charles Avenue on a report of a stabbing, according to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department.

Police say they arrived to find a man in the home with apparent stab wounds. St. Paul Fire medics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Officers secured the scene and began investigating. Homicide detectives, forensic specialists, and video management units arrived, according to the release.

The release says that a search of the neighborhood "revealed a possible suspect." The man was arrested and taken to police headquarters, and will be booked at the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Police say this is the sixteenth murder this year in St. Paul.



