Man arrested for DWI after swerving to avoid deer in central Minn.

A 23-year-old man is in custody after he swerved to avoid hitting a deer and was then arrested for suspected DWI in central Minnesota.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, at about 3 a.m. Saturday, a man was driving his 1995 Buick Le Sabre north on County Road 3 in Holding Township when he swerved to miss a deer. His car then traveled across the opposing lane into the west ditch.

Officials said the driver tried to correct the vehicle back onto the roadway, but then hit the road edge and overturned onto the road. He was able to get out of the car himself and did not seek medical treatment.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The driver was arrested for suspected DWI and 5th degree controlled substance.

Southbound County Road 3 was shut down for a short period of time while the scene was cleared.