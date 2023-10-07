Man arrested after deadly shooting at Fish Lake Township home

A man is in custody following a shooting at a home in Fish Lake Township, Minnesota on Friday.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says their deputies responded to a disturbance at a home on Elmcrest Avenue around noon on Friday. At the home, they heard what they believed was gunfire coming from inside as they approached.

After a SWAT team response, officers found a woman dead inside the house and they arrested a 39-year-old man.

In a statement, the Isanti County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Sarah Carda, a registered nurse who they say worked with the department. The sheriff says Sarah was killed in a "senseless act of domestic violence."

"Words cannot fully describe the shock and pain our agency and community are feeling," Isanti Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich wrote. "Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with Sarah's family and friends during this difficult time."