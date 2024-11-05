Man accused of trying to run down group in his truck after Mankato bar fight

The Brief A man is accused of driving onto a sidewalk toward a group on a sidewalk in Mankato. Police say the incident followed a fight at a bar. It does not appear anyone was hit by the truck.



A Minnesota man is accused of trying to run down a group in his truck after a fight at a bar in Mankato over the weekend.

What we know

Mankato police responded shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 1 to an incident on East Walnut Street near South Front Street.

Police say witnesses reported that a man in a GMC truck tried to run over a group.

How did it start?

Witnesses told police the suspect, 41-year-old Jared Cartwright of Huntley, was involved in an argument at a bar before the truck incident.

One witness said Cartwright had slapped him and been thrown out of the bar. However, when the victim and his friends left the bar, they say Cartwright was waiting for them in his truck.

Outside the bar, police say Cartwright again started another verbal confrontation that turned into a scuffle.

The witnesses said Cartwright eventually got back in his truck and then came "blazing" at the group, driving through a flower bed and onto the sidewalk toward the six victims. One of the victims took cover behind a pillar. The rest were apparently able to get out of the way.

Police say surveillance video shows the incident, with the truck running up on the sidewalk toward the group before abruptly stopping.

What did he say?

Cartwright was pulled over in his truck shortly after the incident. Speaking with Cartwright, police say he admitted to getting into an argument with "some young college kids," the charges state, but denied trying to run anyone over.

However, during the interview, police noticed Cartwright appeared to be intoxicated. Cartwright allegedly admitted he had consumed four whiskeys at the bar.

The charges state Cartwright blew a 0.135 blood-alcohol content on the breath test.

What's next?

Cartwright was charged on Monday with multiple counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon and driving while intoxicated.