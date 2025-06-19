Expand / Collapse search
Man accused of threatening officials in email that cited Minnesota lawmaker shootings

By FOX 9 staff
Published  June 19, 2025 12:13pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
The Brief

    • Charles Dalzell is accused of sending a threatening email to the North Dakota U.S. Attorney's Office with references to the Minnesota lawmaker shootings.
    • "Now I'm going to be honest with you I don't want this situation to end up like Minnesota over the weekend, do you," the email reportedly said.
    • Dalzell was arrested on Monday and is facing a federal charge of interstate threats against a federal official.

(FOX 9) - A North Dakota man is accused of emailing threats to a public official, citing references to the recent shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers

Threatening emails

The backstory:

Charles Dalzell, of St. Thomas, North Dakota, is facing a federal charge of interstate threats and threats against a federal official. 

He is accused of sending an email to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota on Sunday, which allegedly contained threats and several references to the recent shootings of Rep. Melissa Hortman, Sen. John Hoffman and their spouses. 

"Now I'm going to be honest with you I don't want this situation to end up like Minnesota over the weekend, do you," the email allegedly read. "I'm trying to get all of you to actually follow the law, not ignore me, not lie to me, not mislead me and purposely waist my time I don't have."

According to the affidavit, Dalzell reportedly named two public officials and a judge, alleging they were "not effectively performing their duties."

Dalzell claims he was owed money after winning in court, and he reached out to multiple government officials for assistance with his case but was ignored, court documents allege.  

"I don't know the specifics in this Minnesota case but a representative and a lawmaker were shot and one of them is dead and all of you mentioned above are basically avoiding your responsibility and that is creating some bad situations. I'm not impressed with this corrupt behavior and I'm not going to tolerate it," the email reportedly read. 

The affidavit notes the same email address was investigated in February 2024 for a "borderline threatening" message sent to the North Dakota United States Attorney’s Office.

According to court records, Dalzell was taken into custody on Monday. 

