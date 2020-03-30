Man, 86, dies after catching on fire while burning brush in western Wisconsin

An 86-year-old man burning brush on his property in western Wisconsin caught himself on fire and later died, authorities said Sunday.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon in the Town of Hale, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office. A Whitehall man reported he had started a brush fire and his clothes caught on fire.

The fire also spread to a nearby barn.

The victim was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he died from his injuries later that night.

The incident remains under investigation.

