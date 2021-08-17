Man, 20, dies over month after crash during police chase in western Wisconsin

A 20-year-old Wisconsin man died over a month after crashing during a police chase near the western part of the state.

The crash occurred on Aug. 1 in the town of Stanton. The incident began around 3:16 a.m. when the New Richmond Police Department attempted to stop a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix because the plates did not match the vehicle. The driver fled from officers on County Highway T, but the officers discontinued the pursuit near 200th Avenue.

The driver continued north on County Highway T for about two and a half more miles. At one point, the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with County Highway H and was struck by pickup truck.

The driver of the Pontiac Grand Prix, identified as Logan Zappa of Deer Park, was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Regions Hospital with serious injuries. The pickup truck driver was treated at the scene and released.

Zappa died from his injuries on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

