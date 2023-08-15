Malibu Barbie Cafe coming to Mall of America this fall

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The Malibu Barbie Cafe is coming to Mall of America. (Supplied)

It's time to live your best Barbie life.

The Malibu Barbie Cafe is coming to Mall of America, which allows visitors to "experience the ultimate form of Barbie-inspired dining," a press release says.

The pop-up 1970s-style cafe features a casual restaurant with various fare, including desserts and a variety of drinks, as well as exclusive merchandise, and a variety of activities — like your chance to step inside a Barbie box or pay $1 to go don some blades and go roller skating.

A reservation at the Malibu Barbie Cafe includes your choice of an entrée and side item, a 90-minute table reservation, and full access to the Malibu Barbie Cafe experience. Other libations, shared plates and desserts are available for purchase.

"Barbie is back and has taken the world by storm," said Carrie Charleston, Vice President of Leasing at Mall of America. "We are excited to bring the Malibu Barbie Café to Mall of America. This unique dining experience provides a fun opportunity for Barbie fans of all ages to immerse themselves into the world of Barbie. We can’t wait to see the creative concepts Bucket Listers brings to life."

An opening date for the Malibu Barbie Cafe hasn't been revealed, but it's scheduled to open in the fall. You can join the waitlist, by Bucket Listers, here.