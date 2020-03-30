Maintenance worker rescues dog that fell through ice on New Brighton lake

A parks maintenance worker in New Brighton, Minnesota rescued a dog that fell through the ice Friday.

According to the New Brighton Department of Public Safety, the dog fell through the ice on Pike Lake. Its owner attempted to retrieve their dog but also fell in.

A parks maintenance worker rescued a dog that fell through the ice on a lake. (New Brighton Department of Public Safety / FOX 9)

The worker, who also serves as a paid on-call fire captain for the Department of Public Safety, donned a water rescue suit to save the dog. The owner was able to rescue themselves before first responders arrived.