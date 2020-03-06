Magic head coach leaves game in Minnesota after feeling ill

article

The head coach for the Orlando Magic left Friday night's game in Minneapolis against the Timberwolves after coming down with an illness, team reps say.

Steve Clifford left the bench during the third quarter, the team says, and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

In 2013, Clifford underwent a procedure and had two stents put in his heart. ESPN report Adrian Wojnarowski says, however, officials don't believe this is related to his heart.

After losing Clifford, the Magic did go onto defeat the Wolves on the road.