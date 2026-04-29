Madeline Kingsbury case: Adam Fravel murder conviction upheld by MN Supreme Court

The Brief Adam Fravel was convicted in December 2024 of several charges related to the disappearance and murder of Madeline Kingsbury. As part of his appeal, Fravel argued that court errors and insufficient evidence should vacate all charges except for second-degree unintentional murder. The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that his appeal was denied, writing in their decision, "When viewed as a whole… Fravel premeditated and intended to cause Kingsbury’s death and did so with extreme indifference to human life."



The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled against Adam Fravel’s appeal over the conviction for murdering Madeline Kingsbury, after he argued that prosecutors provided insufficient evidence for a conviction and his trial process had errors in it.

Adam Fravel appeal denied

What we know:

Adam Fravel was found guilty in December 2024 of premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree murder with a past pattern of domestic abuse, second-degree murder with intent, and second-degree murder while committing a felony for the death of Kingsbury, who was found in a rural ditch more than two months after she disappeared.

Upon appeal, Fravel argued that errors occurred during trial for each charge, and that a new trial should be granted based on the alleged errors’ cumulative effects.

Fravel’s legal team argued that evidence was insufficient to prove three of the four murder charges, and asked the court to vacate those guilty verdicts, while not challenging the evidence for second-degree unintentional murder.

However, the Minnesota Supreme Court ultimately opined in its ruling that: "Fravel is not entitled to a new trial on any of his claims… because — when viewed as a whole — Fravel premeditated and intended to cause Kingsbury’s death and did so with extreme indifference to human life."

In its findings, the court determined, in part, that: "The district court did not abuse its discretion by admitting expert testimony on commonalities in domestic violence relationships, the court did not commit plain error by admitting the medical examiner’s opinion that the cause of death was homicidal violence, that the cumulative errors did not deny the defendant a fair trial and the evidence at trial was sufficient for the convictions."

A full copy of the 42-page ruling can be found below:

Madeline Kingsbury disappearance and trial

Dig deeper:

Kingsbury was reported missing on March 31, 2023. At the time of her disappearance, Fravel, who was her ex-boyfriend and the father of her two children, was believed to be the last person to see her alive.

Despite efforts by law enforcement and hundreds of volunteers, Kingsbury's body wasn't found for another two months.

A Fillmore County deputy located her body in a culvert near Fravel’s parents’ home. Investigators say her body was wrapped in a bedsheet with a towel knotted around her head, which prosecutors say was used to suffocate her.

Fravel was arrested shortly after, and he was later indicted on charges.

Search warrants in the case alleged Kingsbury had reported Fravel's abuse to friends and family, warning others that if something terrible happened to her, he would be the one responsible.

A trial began in October 2024, with the prosecution bringing forth several witnesses, including police officers and investigators who worked on the case, as well as, family and friends who described Kingsbury's relationship with Fravel as abusive.

During closing arguments, the prosecution told jurors that Fravel had the motive, means and opportunity to kill Kingsbury. Prosecutors argued Fravel was abusive and controlling, and that he was jealous after Kingsbury told him she’d begun a new relationship.

Fravel did not testify in his own defense, exercising his right to remain silent. A jury found him guilty on all four murder charges.

On Dec. 17, Fravel was sentenced to life in prison.