Macalester College to require COVID-19 vaccine this fall

Macalester College in St. Paul will be requiring all students and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the fall semester.

In a COVID-19 update sent out Friday, President Suzanne Rivera stated all who will be working or studying on campus will need to complete their vaccine series and submit documentation by Aug. 2.

"Put simply, our students and employees deserve to live and work in an environment where public health measures help keep us all safer," read Rivera's message in part.

Macalester will be hosting a vaccine clinic next week for students and employees to help provide access to the vaccine.

However, according to Macalester's immunization policy, students can file exemptions for medical reasons, immunity, or as a conscientious objector. For the latter, the student would need to submit a notarized statement "that their beliefs prevent them from getting the required vaccines."

Macalester appears to be the first university in Minnesota to put a requirement in place. Other schools, such as the University of St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota, have yet to make a final decision on a COVID-19 vaccine requirement this fall.