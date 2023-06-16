'Lucky to be alive': Ogilvie, Minn. couple recount brutal attack, road to recovery

In November, Jeff and Becky Ponto were asleep when a man broke in and attacked them with a hammer.

The pair was left with traumatic brain injuries, facial fractures, hearing and vision loss, and more. After three months in the hospital, the Pontos went home to begin their long road to recovery.

Survivors Jeff and Becky Ponto are grappling with a terrifying incident that changed their lives forever. "There’s days where I think to myself I just want to go to sleep and wake up and things will be normal again," shares Becky.

On November 29, in the middle of a cold winter's night, the couple was asleep in their bed when police say Troy Allan Hill broke into their home and brutally attacked them with a hammer, repeatedly striking them.

"There was a lot of blood loss, we were bleeding everywhere... this whole side of me [points to face] was destroyed open and he got both of our heads," recounts Jeff Ponto.

"It was our face, our heads that got... he didn’t go after anything else. It still killed me, but the officer got me back," added Becky.

In critical condition, both were flown to hospitals, their survival uncertain. Jeff shares the harrowing experience, "We’re lucky to be alive... they would put me to sleep at night and then call my brother and tell him ‘we’re gonna put him to sleep and he’s either gonna wake up or he’s gonna pass away overnight.’"

Becky is relearning the basics, like how to walk and how to talk.

With Becky unable to work and Jeff trying to build back his tire and auto business, friends and family hosted a fundraiser Saturday at the Ogilvie Raceway that includes music, food, a live auction, a raffle, and more.

Becky says the towns of Ogilvie and Mora have really wrapped their arms around them, saying, "Both towns have taken care of us, and loved us, and you feel it, and you know it and these people and those girls are amazing."

If you’d like to help Jeff and Becky with their recovery you can send or bring a check for the "Ponto Gift Fund" to any Spire Bank. There is also a GoFundMe to donate.