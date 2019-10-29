Lt. Gov. Flanagan tours Shakopee women's prison, hears out inmate issues

article

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan got a firsthand look at what issues are facing female inmates by touring the Shakopee Correctional Facility.

Half of Tuesday’s tour with the Lt. Governor, Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell and other state leaders included one-on-one time with the incarcerated women. Leaders also got a tour of the facility and they got an idea of what’s working and what needs to be fixed.

As the Shakopee Correctional Facility is the only prison women in the state, there are some unique challenges – like being a mom being bars.

“There’s so many woman coming in pregnant and have to go through this,” said Debra Columbus, an inmate. “One of the hardest things to do is leave your baby at the hospital and come back and be an inmate.”

The visit marked one of several state leaders will be making around the state to learn where improvements could be made.

“We heard this over and over from the women, housing is a critical issue,” said Lt. Gov. Flanagan. “Being able to find a place to live is a qualification for many of these women for re-entry.”

Lt. Gov. Flanagan wanted to make it clear to the women that she was there to listen.

Advertisement

“We want to think a little bit more about how we can better support you and support all of you and just make sure you have what you need,” she said.

She says it’s also about working on ways to help them set up for success after they’ve served their sentence.

“Ultimately, I think what all of us want and I think Minnesotans want is that when people have done their time that they’re able to return back into society and to be good citizens,” said Lt. Gov. Flanagan.