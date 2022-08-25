Longtime Uptown store closing, citing safety concerns

After more than 20 years in Uptown, Patina announced Thursday it would be closing its Franklin Avenue location.

Owner Christine Ward said safety concerns were part of the decision, as the lease on the building comes to a close.

"This was a decision that we did not take lightly," said Ward. "But this is not the Uptown it was when we moved in, nor is it the uptown that was maybe there five years ago."

Uptown has faced challenges in recent years, following the murder of George Floyd, as well as the killing of Winston Smith in a West Lake Street parking garage.

While the area has seen many businesses shutter in recent years, there are plenty of business owners betting on a resurgence. The Uptown Theater is getting a major facelift by the same developer who revamped the Armory downtown, and the Seven Points development is planning a large apartment building at Lake and Hennepin.

"I’m hopeful that things will change. And it will take time. Its just a matter of how much time," said Ward.

The lifestyle store got its start in South Minneapolis in 1993 with an urban focus. The company now has eight stores across the metro, with a recent focus on expanding to the suburbs.

"We are trying to find areas that are conducive to local entrepreneurs," she said.