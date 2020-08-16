Expand / Collapse search

Long Lake Fire Department responds to boat fire on Lake Minnetonka Sunday night

Published 
Long Lake
FOX 9
article

A boat fire on Lake Minnetonka. (Long Lake Fire Department)

LONG LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Long Lake Fire Department is responding to a boat fire on Lake Minnetonka Sunday night.

According to the Fire Department’s Facebook page, the boat fire was put out on Smith’s Bay in the west Twin Cities metro area lake.

Video showed the boat fully engulfed. It appears to not be far from shore and some docks on the lake.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the Fire Department used the incident as a warning to boat owners that they should follow safety protocols like having fire extinguishers and having a fire escape plan. 

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX9.com for the latest.  