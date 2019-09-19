Log cabin at Lake Vermillion resort damaged in fire early Thursday morning

A two-story log cabin at a resort on northern Minnesota’s Lake Vermillion was damaged in a fire Thursday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the fire at Pehrson Lodge Resort on Vermillion Drive in rural Cook, Minn. around 7:45 a.m.

The Beatty Township cabin sustained heavy smoke and water damage, although crews were able to contain the fire to the interior of the building.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Nobody was injured in the fire.