Lockdown ends at Hennepin Technical College after armed suspect ran into building

article

Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park was placed on lockdown for a period on Tuesday afternoon after police say a man suspected in an armed robbery ran into the college.

The situation started at 12:30 p.m. with calls for an armed robbery outside the college campus on Brooklyn Boulevard.

Brooklyn Park police say after the robbery, they learned the suspect had run into the school and was believed to be carrying a handgun. Due to the risk, the school went into lockdown as officers searched for the man. Police say he was found a short time later hiding in a bathroom. He was arrested without issue.

Police swept the rest of the campus before giving the all-clear for the lockdown to be lifted.

The man who was arrested is being held at the Brooklyn Park Police Department on an aggravated robbery charge.