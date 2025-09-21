Local entrepreneur celebrates life successes and Hispanic Heritage Month

The Brief Lorenzo Arizo is the owner of Salsa a La Salsa Salsa a la Salsa is one of the original cornerstones in the Midtown Global Market. Away from the kitchen, Arizo is also an artist with his work.



Lorenzo Arizo is proud of his restaurant, Salsa a la Salsa.

It is one of the original cornerstones of the Midtown Global Market since the day it opened on East Lake Street on May 15, 2006. But decades prior. Arizo grew up in Mexico, and came to the United States when he was 17 years old. He recalls working for many restaurant and catering companies in Los Angeles and serving meals to stars ranging from Barbra Streisand, Madonna, Michael Douglas. His list of celebrity homes he’s been in goes on and on.

"Danny DeVito, one time we did his Christmas party. He came and gave me a bottle of Dom Pérignon and a hundred-dollar bill and I mean he just expressed his gratefulness to be there," says Arizo.

Moving to Minnesota:

Then in 1998, a friend approached Arizo about running one of his restaurants in Minnesota.

"I said, no way. It's too far, too cold, and too far. I'm not going to go there," said Arizo. "And then he said, come and visit. So we came and visited in the summer. That did it. We love it, and we've been here. We're here."

Early days of Midtown Global Market

The backstory:

By the time the old Sears building was transforming in part into the Midtown Global Market, Arizo was ready for his own space. Salsa A La Salsa continues to be one of the main attractions, and Arizo learned catering through the pandemic, plus new vegan offerings help keep things going.

"I served on the board of the Latino Economic Development, so I knew all the projects," says Arizo. "They say you want to be at the global market? I just said, yes, you didn't think about it. I just went for it and yeah, so look, we have a nice place."

More than restaurant owner, also an artist

Dig deeper:

Creating authentic Mexican culinary meals isn’t Arizo's only talent. When away from the kitchen he’s also an artist. Some of his sculptures made of limestone are currently standing on display at Ridgdale Center through a program with the Minnetonka Center for the Arts.

"I stopped drinking, so I had more time to do something else, which, you know, I took classes," says Arizo.

Creating for the future:

For these and many reasons, Arizo is proud of the many creations throughout his life. While watching the market, the community and the nation constantly change, he looks forward to being a part of whatever is next.

"We still believe in the American dream, even if some people are cynical or resign," says Arizo. "We do believe that this will continue to be a great nation because of who we are, you because we want to create that, you know?"