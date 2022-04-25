Expand / Collapse search
Lizzo announces Xcel Energy Center show

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:39PM
Entertainment
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Musical sensation and all-around-force Lizzo announced tour dates for her "The Special Tour," including a show at the Xcel Center in St. Paul.

Three-time Grammy winner, SNL host, multi-platnium artist, TIME and Entertainment Weekly's 2019 entertainer of the year… the accolades could go on and on. 

What's important is this:

The show is Oct.11th and features Atlanta-based rapper Latto. Tickets go on sale April 26th for American Express Card members and April 28th for the general public.  

The tour will follow the July 15th release of her latest album SPECIAL. 