List: Twin Cities schools districts temporarily suspend in-person learning amid rising COVID cases

Several school districts around the Twin Cities metro have had to temporarily suspend in-person learning in recent weeks as COVID-19 continues to keep students and staff out of the classroom.

Many districts are trying to keep kids in the classroom, saying it is a better learning environment. However, families are being told to prepare for last minute changes with the omicron surge expected to continue through the end of the month.

Osseo Area Schools

The Osseo school district is switching to distance learning for two weeks after the district said it was down at least 25% of its staff due to COVID.

Starting Tuesday, middle and high school students will make the shift to online learning. Elementary school students will begin online learning on Wednesday.

Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Cory McIntyre said, "This news is understandably challenging for families and not one our district was hoping to make."

Robbinsdale Area Schools

The Robbinsdale school district moved two of its schools to distance learning last week due to positive COVID cases among students and staff.

Armstrong High School and Sandburg Middle School started online learning last Thursday. Both schools are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools

The Prior Lake school district has been hit hard by COVID. The district said over 12% of its staff was absent on Monday, several classrooms have moved to distance learning due to high COVID case rates and several buildings are nearing 5% student absences due to the virus.

The district said there will be no school on Wednesday to allow teachers to plan for distance learning. Distance learning will begin on Thursday and is expected to continue through Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The district said it will let students and families know by noon on Jan. 18 whether distance learning will continue or whether students will return in person.

Minneapolis Public Schools

Minneapolis Public Schools are back in class Tuesday after shifting to distance learning on Monday in part because of bitterly cold weather, but also because of a rising number of COVID infections.

Let us know of any other schools temporarily switching to distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Email us at fox9news@fox.com or send us a direct message on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.