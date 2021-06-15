List of Twin Cities area Juneteenth celebrations

A number of Twin Cities organizations are celebrating Juneteenth Saturday with events throughout the day.

Juneteenth, also known as Black Independence Day, marks the end of the United States’ historic practice of slavery.

In the Twin Cities area, elected officials, community leaders and small businesses are all hosting events to commemorate what is now an official holiday in the city of Minneapolis and throughout Hennepin County.

Here is a list of Juneteenth events happening around the Twin Cities area Saturday:

Gov. Walz and Mayor Carter dedicate Rondo Community Garden – 2:30 p.m. – St. Paul

Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Melvin Carter will be on hand as the home improvement nonprofit Rebuilding Together Twin Cities receives a $150,000 grant it will use to revive Rondo Commemorative Plaza and Community Center.

The event will take place at 327 N. Fisk St. (Concordia Ave. & Fisk St., one block east of Victoria St.).

Juneteenth Revolutionary Blackout Bike Ride – 3 p.m. – Golden Valley

Back for another year, Free Black Dirt is hosting a Juneteenth bike ride at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis.

Bike tune-up and chill begins at 3 p.m. with the ride beginning at 5 p.m. The event will take place at 3130 Glenwood Ave, Golden Valley, MN.

YWCA-St. Paul Juneteenth Celebration – 3 p.m. – St. Paul

The YWCA in St. Paul is hosting an afternoon of music and entertainment in Boyd Park. Event organizers say food trucks will also be available.

The event will take place at 335 Selby Ave., St. Paul, MN.

Midtown Global Market Juneteenth – 11 a.m. – Minneapolis

Midtown Global Market has an "entertaining and educational" celebration planned Saturday, including stories from Beverly Cottman. Attendees will also be able to meet and buy items from young entrepreneurs.

The event will take place at 920 E. Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN.

RuvaAfricWear Grand Opening at Mall of America – all day – Bloomington

RuvaAfricWear, a new retail store, will celebrate its grand opening in the Mall of America on Juneteenth. It will feature a drumming session, fashion exhibit, fitness class demonstration, a live DJ and cake.

The event will take place at the new location on N138 North Garden on the first floor of the Mall of America, opposite the FootLocker store.

Choose Love Minnesota Juneteenth – 1 p.m. – Minneapolis

Choose Love Minnesota and Lifetime are hosting a Juneteenth celebration at Target Field Station in Minneapolis. The event says it will including "breathing, healing, and getting stronger together."

Attendees are asked to bring a yoga mat, towel and water. Food vendors will also be on scene.

Woodbury Juneteenth Celebration: The Road to Equality – 11 a.m. – Woodbury

Woodbury for Justice and Equality is hosting this event at Ojibway Park, which will include Crazy Puppy Food Truck, speakers, informational booths and kid’s activities.

The event will take place at 2695 Ojibway Dr., Woodbury, MN.

Coon Rapids Juneteenth Celebration – noon – Coon Rapids

Transformative Circle is hosting this event at Coon Creek Park in Coon Rapids. The event intends to educate the community through speakers, poetry, spoken word, music and more.

The event will take place at 1664 119th Ave. NW, Coon Rapids, MN.

Juneteenth Jubilee – A MN Black Box Bazaar – 10 a.m. – Hopkins

Hopkins Center for the Arts is hosting an event by MN Black Box and others. It is billed as a pop-up marketplace bazaar that will highlight MN Black Box partner businesses. More than 30 businesses are scheduled to attend.

The event will take place at 111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN.

