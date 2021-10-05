List: Minnesota's lesser-known places to visit this fall

article

The Minnesota DNR’s Fall Color Finder indicates that most of the metro area is at about 25 to 50 percent peak, and northern Minnesota is at peak.

As we get closer to the peak fall season in the Twin Cities, Minnesota Circle, a local podcast and online platform highlighting Minnesota businesses and destinations, released a list of 21 "lesser-known" fall attractions.

"We are a very COVID-conscious family because we have a high risk kiddo, so we like to find places that are a little less busy, a little lesser known," co-founder Hannah Monheim said.

The list includes the Caponi Art Park in Eagan. It’s a free park and nature area that features sculptures and walking paths.

Also on the list is Country Sun Farm in Lake Elmo. You can pick out pumpkins, feed animals, check out sculptures, try the hay ride and corn pit.

St. Anthony Falls is also on the list. This year there’s a newly opened park on the downtown side of the falls, near the Stone Arch Bridge. This weekend the park will be home to the Owamni Falling Water Festival, celebrating Minnesota’s indigenous cultures.

Minnesota Circle also recommends checking out the Stillwater area. The newly reopened pedestrian bridge in downtown Stillwater is part of a 4.7 mile trail that connects you with the newly built Highway 36/64 bridge over the St. Croix river.

Also on the list is Nelson’s Apple Farm in Webster, Hemker Park and Zoo in Freeport, and Woodlake Nature Center in Richfield.