Liquor Lyle's space will be new home of Tilt Pinball Bar

In March 2021 the iconic Minneapolis bar, Liquor Lyle's, was officially closed and put up by sale by the owners. Now, almost a year and a half later, the bar has found its new owners, TILT.

TILT is a pinball based bar that was first opened in Minneapolis in April of 2017 and they are now moving to this new space.

In an Instagram post, TILT said they excited for this new move because it means more space and more opportunities for them to grow and expand their business.

The Liquor Lyle's owners wished that the new owners would keep the space as a bar and a hangout space, and their wishes, seemingly, have been fulfilled.