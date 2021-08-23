Lindsay Whalen joins golf fundraiser to help former classmate paralyzed in car crash

Monday afternoon, golfers headed to Oakdale Golf Course in Buffalo Lake for a good cause.

The fundraiser was set to help Colby Smith, who was paralyzed in a car accident nearly 20 years ago when he was in high school.

His story is one of endurance and strength.

"If you can make a point of making someone smile or laugh each day, eventually you're going to discover or re-discover your life's purpose," Smith said. "That growth till this day has led me to believe that my life purpose is to transform the way the world views disabilities."

Also at the fundraiser was Smith's legendary friend, Gopher Women's Basketball Coach Lindsay Whalen.

"I see Lindsay as the same person I've known since kindergarten," Smith said.

"We're here to all be together and also raise funds so that he can continue to give back," Whalen said.

Smith is fundraising with the national nonprofit Help Hope Live, and after inspiring so many, he has the community rallying behind him.

"When it's someone like Colby, who is a great representative of the community, it's easy to see why so many people are gathered here today," Whalen said.

The tournament and dinner will help raise funds for an accessible van for Smith, as well as state-of-the-art neuromuscular interventions at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation.