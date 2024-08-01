Lightning strike sends tree shrapnel into St. Paul house, injures 1

article

A person was injured during Wednesday night’s storms after a lightning strike sent tree shrapnel into a St. Paul residence.

What we know

The St. Paul Fire Department said the incident happened on the 1600 block of Nevada Avenue in the city’s Hill Crest neighborhood.

A lightning strike hit a tree on the boulevard, causing wood shrapnel to fly into the building. Fire officials said one person was injured and transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

What we don’t know

Fire officials did not say how the person was injured or where the wood shrapnel entered into the building.

Fire officials posted about the incident on X at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday’s storms

Storms pushed across areas of Minnesota on Wednesday and triggered severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties, including for Hennepin and Ramsey.

The line of storms brought rain, thunder, lightning, some hail, and strong winds to areas in the late afternoon and early evening. Minor damage, including downed trees, has been reported in some spots.