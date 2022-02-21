Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Barron County, Polk County
5
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Big Stone County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Morrison County, North Cass County, Pope County, South Cass County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Wright County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Norman County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 8:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Washington County, Chippewa County, Dunn County

Liftoff! SpaceX launches Starlink mission on Presidents Day

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:55AM
Air and Space
FOX 35 Orlando

Liftoff! SpaceX launches Starlink mission on Presidents Day

SpaceX launched another batch of 46 Starlink satellites into orbit on President's Day.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX launched another batch of 46 Starlink satellites into orbit on President's Day.

The launch was supposed to happen on Sunday, but weather conditions in the recovery zone pushed it back. 

The Falcon 9 rocket successfully lifted off at 9:44 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. 

RELATED: SpaceX rocket not crashing into moon next month, but this will, report says

The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines. 