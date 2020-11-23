Letter to governors requests first responders be among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine are requesting that first responders be included in the initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution phase.

Academies General President Harold A. Schaitberger wrote a letter to state governors stating that nearly 150 professional fire fighters have been hospitalized upon contracting the virus, and at least 19 have died.

"On behalf of the nation’s 322,000 professional fire fighters and emergency medical personnel, I respectfully request that you include fire fighters and emergency medical responders on the highest priority tier in your state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan," he wrote.

In the letter, Schaitberger wrote that some of the reasons for including first responders in the distribution is “the social value of maintaining emergency services, reciprocity for the assumption of additional risk by these groups, and…higher risk of acquiring infection and, potentially, transmitting the virus.”

"Adequately vaccinating fire fighters and emergency medical responders will also allow such personnel to continue serving their communities during this medical crisis. Absent adequate vaccination, responders will continue to be subject to lengthy quarantines when they are exposed to COVID-19 positive individuals, imposing significant costs on local governments as they backfill positions or operate understaffed, increasing response times and negatively impacting public safety."