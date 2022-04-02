Learning life lessons with chess: Youth Violence Prevention Week kicks off in Minneapolis

Chess is a game that requires many skills, and the same things that can help you win the board game can help you in the game of life as well.

"Focus, discipline. It teaches you if you make the wrong move you might lose your king or your queen," said Deseria Galloway, the CEO of Wellspring Second Chance Center.

On Saturday afternoon, kids and their parents got a chance to try their hand at chess with the local non-profit. The event helped kick off the city’s Youth Violence Prevention initiative.

Over the next week, in neighborhoods across the city, a variety of events are scheduled with the aim of empowering young people to help prevent youth violence.

"What moves are you making? Are they good moves? We take those chess principles and apply it to everyday life…these are tangible skills that they can learn and keep with them," said Galloway.

For Doe Slanger, the issue of gun violence is painful and personal. His brother was killed two years ago and the person responsible has never been caught.

"A lot of pain, a lot of anger and that can take you in the wrong way," said Slanger.

He hopes the conversation he had with the group of young people on Saturday will be the first step in a better, more peaceful future for a city that has experienced so much tragedy.

"When it comes to violence in any sense, from the physical to the mental part of it, it’s important that we talk to each other and understand each other and care for each other on a human level," said Slanger.

Schedule of Events for Youth Violence Prevention Week

Youth Violence Prevention Event, hosted by African American Survivor Services

1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 2-3

Parking lot at Lake Street and First Avenue (old Kmart site)



Youth participants showcase/perform expressive forms of art related to their visions of the issues involved with violence in their community. Space will be provided on the second day of the event for participants to interact and share ideas around violence prevention policy changes and prevention strategies.

All-Star Weekend Game, hosted by T.O.U.C.H Outreach

2-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 2-3South High School, 3131 19th Ave. S.

This event is filled with team and family-style games and sports, providing safe, engaging and positive activities for young people and their families. It includes three-point and dunk contests with prizes.

Coyle Cup, hosted by Pillsbury United Communities

4 -10 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, April 5-8

Brian Coyle Center, 420 15th Ave. S.

This basketball tournament is a safe space where participants can build healthy bodies and minds with social and emotional support from positive adults. It’s a fun way for youth to have interactive learning opportunities.

Youth Safety and Violence Prevention Camp, hosted by We Push For Peace

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, April

1300 Lagoon Ave., Suite 240

This event helps empower young people, ages 10-14, and equip them with personal safety strategies and coping skills.

Hope Fest, hosted by Restoration Inc

12-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 6

Sanctuary Covenant Church, 710 West Broadway Ave.

This family-friendly event provides fun, violence-free healing spaces that instill hope and promote healing for young people. It includes food, door prizes, sports, music, art, fitness, dance and healing.

Spring Break Jam, hosted by Futsal Society and the Whittier Recreation Center

5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 7

Whittier Recreation Center, 425 W. 26th Ave.

This night of fun and engaging activities for young people, ages 12-18, includes food, music, bingo, basketball and soccer competitions.

Youth Violence Prevention Basketball Tournament, hosted by One Step Forward

1-4 p.m. Friday, April 8

Harold Mezile North Community YMCA, 1711 West Broadway Ave.

This event helps empower young people through physical activity in safe and positive spaces. It increases awareness of youth violence prevention, providing information and resources to young people and their families. Along with the tournament, there’s live entertainment, guest speakers and food.

3 vs 3 Tournament, hosted by Don’t Shoot Guns Shoot Hoops

12 p.m. Saturday, April 9 and 9 a.m. Sunday, April 10

Colin Powell Center, 2924 Fourth Ave. S.

This event uses a basketball tournament to create a safe space for young people and bring awareness to gun violence prevention.

My Neighborhood is Safer Because of Me, hosted by Asian Media Access

Saturday-Friday April 2-8

Young people attending Youth Violence Prevention Week events share their thoughts and experiences using the hashtag #MyNeighborhoodIsSaferBecauseOfMe. The social media campaign helps increase awareness of youth violence prevention and lets youth support each other, show pride in what they’ve accomplished and use creative expression to speak out against violence.

Advertisement

For questions or more information on upcoming events, you can contact the Office of Violence Prevention at ViolencePrevention@minneapolismn.gov.