Layoffs remain elevated as 803,000 seek unemployment aid

Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Clay County, Grant County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 2:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Mower County, Olmsted County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Pine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Layoffs remain elevated as 803,000 seek unemployment aid

By Paul Wiseman
Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
Economy
Associated Press

Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 22 discussed the COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and expressed empathy with struggling families over the holiday season.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell by 89,000 last week to a still-elevated 803,000, evidence that the job market remains under stress nine months after the coronavirus outbreak sent the U.S. economy into recession and caused millions of layoffs.

The latest figure, released Wednesday by the Labor Department, shows that many employers are still cutting jobs as the pandemic tightens business restrictions and leads many consumers to stay home. Before the virus struck, applications typically numbered around 225,000 a week before shooting up to 6.9 million in early spring when the virus — and efforts to contain it — flattened the economy. It has since come down but remains at historically high levels.

The total number of people who are receiving traditional state unemployment benefits fell to 5.3 million for the week that ended Dec. 12 from a week earlier. That figure had peaked in early May at nearly 23 million. The steady decline since then means that some unemployed Americans are finding work and no longer receiving aid. But it also indicates that many of the unemployed have used up their state benefits, which typically expire after six months.

RELATED: Biden calls COVID-19 bill ‘far from perfect,’ pledges more aid in 2021

Millions more jobless Americans are now collecting checks under two federal programs that were created in March to ease the economic pain inflicted by the pandemic. Those programs had been set to expire the day after Christmas. On Monday, Congress agreed to extend them as part of a $900 billion pandemic rescue package.

The US Department of Labor Building on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC. - The economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic sparked an explosion of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

On Tuesday night, though, President Donald Trump suddenly raised doubts about that aid and other federal money by attacking Congress' rescue package as inadequate and suggesting that he might not sign it into law.