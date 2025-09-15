Lawmaker shootings: President Trump says Gov. Walz never asked for flags at half staff

The Brief President Donald Trump said Monday Gov. Tim Walz never asked him to lower the flags to half-staff after June 14 murders of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. John and Yvette Hoffman, who were also wounded in the politically-motivated attack, condemned the fatal shooting of conservative activitist Charlie Kirk. Vance Boelter, the accused June 14 shooter, is due in court next in late November. His wife, Jenny, filed for divorce earlier this month.



President Donald Trump on Monday signed a memorandum at the White House to create a Memphis Safe Task Force to reduce crime in the city.

At the event, he revealed the White House never had flags at half-staff after the June 14 fatal shootings of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Trump: Walz didn't ask for flags at half-staff

What they're saying:

During the afternoon news conference, Trump said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz never asked him to have flags at the nation’s capitol be placed at half-staff after Melissa and Mark Hortman were fatally shot.

That same morning, Minnesota lawmaker John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were shot several times at their Champlin home in a politically-motivated attack.

What Trump said:

"Well if the Governor had asked me to do that, I would’ve done that. But the Governor of Minnesota didn’t ask me. I wouldn’t have thought of that, but I would’ve if somebody had asked me. People make requests for the lowering of the flag. Often times you have to say no because it would be a lot of lowering, the flag would never be up. Had the Governor of Minnesota asked me to do that, I would’ve done that gladly."

The flags at the Minnesota State Capitol were placed at half-staff after the shootings.

Flags have historically been flown at half-staff to pay respect to prominent figures who have died.

Hoffman family reacts to Charlie Kirk shooting

Why you should care:

The Hoffman family shared a statement last week after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at an event in Utah.

"America is broken, and political violence endangers our lives and democracy.

"The assassination of Charlie Kirk today is only the latest act that our country cannot continue to accept.

"Our leaders of both parties must not only tone down their own rhetoric, but they must begin to call out extreme, aggressive and violent dialogue that foments these attacks on our republic and freedom. We also call on leaders of both parties to take immediate action to prevent gun violence.

"Our prayers are with the Kirk family, our state and our country."

Vance Boelter’s wife files for divorce

The wife of Vance Boelter, the man charged in the June lawmakers’ shootings, filed for divorce nearly three months after the attacks. Jenny Boelter filed for divorce on Sept. 3 in Sibley County, according to court records.

Vance Boelter was indicted by a grand jury, has pleaded not guilty and is next due in court Nov. 25.