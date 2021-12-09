Expand / Collapse search
Last hospitalized Oxford High School shooting victim moved from ICU to standard room

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
FOX 2 Detroit

OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The last hospitalized Oxford High School shooting victim has been moved from the intensive care unit to a standard hospital room.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl who is at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital-Oakland, was moved Thursday. She will remain in the hospital for 4-6 weeks during her rehabilitation. 

The teen is one of six people who were injured in the school shooting. Four other students were killed.

The other victims who were hurt have been released from hospitals.

The families of survivors have asked for privacy. Those wishing to donate can help through pages verified by GoFundMe.

