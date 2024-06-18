Mysterious monolith appears in Las Vegas desert as temperatures soar

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Saint Louis County
16
Tornado Warning
from TUE 2:51 PM CDT until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Tornado Warning
from TUE 2:46 PM CDT until TUE 3:15 PM CDT, Cass County, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:13 PM CDT until TUE 8:15 PM CDT, Itasca County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 2:48 PM CDT until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, Cass County, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wright County, Wright County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:30 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:25 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Becker County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:27 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:26 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Cass County, Cook County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County

Mysterious monolith appears in Las Vegas desert as temperatures soar

By Chris Williams
Published  June 18, 2024 11:48am CDT
Unusual
Fox TV Stations
4a250552- article

A mysterious monolith appeared in a Las Vegas desert over the weekend. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS - Authorities in Las Vegas are puzzled over the mysterious monolith that was spotted over the weekend near Gass Peak. 

The Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue said they'll leave it up to the internet to figure out how the object got there. 

"We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out!" authorities posted on its Facebook page

Similar monoliths also have been found in Belgium, Romania and the Isle of Wight – an island in the English Channel.  

RELATED: Aliens may be living among us disguised as humans, Harvard researchers claim

In November 2020, one of the monoliths, estimated at between 10 feet and 12 feet high, was found by Utah state wildlife employees who were counting sheep from a helicopter.

FOX Weather's summer outlook for 2024

Meteorological summer starts on June 1.

In the meantime, authorities are reminding people how to stay cool as temperatures rise such as bringing plenty of food and water. 

The first significant heat wave of the summer is underway and has tens of millions of people from the Midwest to the Northeast looking for ways to stay cool as temperatures soar into the mid-to-upper 90s this week.

The sweltering temperatures are the result of a massive ridge of high pressure that parked itself over the eastern U.S., and while temperatures in major cities like Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York City and Boston will get into the 90s, the humidity will make it feel even hotter with feels-like temperatures soaring above 100 degrees.

FOX Weather and FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 