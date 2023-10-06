Large-scale fraud case impacts victims from Duluth, Minnesota, to Iowa: Police

An identity theft and credit card fraud investigation discovered a group of people working together to defraud businesses and steal identities, Brooklyn Center police said.

The identities of victims were stolen by using manufactured identification and credit cards. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise had been fraudulently purchased using these credit cards, the Brooklyn Center Police Department said in a release. Items purchased include ATVs, clothing, jewelry, furniture, a Polaris Slingshot and a rented apartment.

The companies affected by this alleged scheme stretch from Duluth, Minnesota, to Iowa. Investigators believe numerous victims and businesses are either not aware they have been victimized, or are aware and have not contacted law enforcement. They ask the public to review their March 2023-October 2023 credit card statements for fraudulent charges or any unusual activity on their cards.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Financial Crimes Task Force made the discovery, a release said. Brooklyn Center Police with the help of four other police departments and the Hennepin County Sheriff, served search warrants at three different homes.

One individual has been arrested and police say the individual has an extensive criminal history with four active felony warrants.

Hennepin County prosecutors will be reviewing the investigation, including numerous recommended felony charges for three adults. Authorities say additional people and charges are expected as the investigation unfolds.

If you believe that you are a victim of this group, investigators say to contact your local law enforcement.