Large amounts of meth disguised as Christmas present discovered in Beltrami County

article

Beltrami County Deputies conducting a traffic stop in northern Minnesota found a package wrapped as a Christmas gift that they say was loaded with meth.

Kenneth Triplett, 35, was arrested by deputies and Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force agents after they pulled over his SUV on U.S. Hwy 71 South on Dec. 23. The vehicle was taken to the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center, where a search warrant was executed.

According to police, a cardboard box was located in the cargo area of the vehicle which was wrapped as a Christmas present, but contained approximately 8,138 grams of methamphetamine and 3 ounces of cocaine.

Law enforcement also conducted a search warrant at Triplett’s residence, where they say they located two firearms and additional items.

According to police, PBTF agents have seized more than 25,000 grams of methamphetamine so far this year – a 12,500% increase from 2012.

The street value of the seizure is more than $650,000, according to the MN BCA’s Fusion Center’s 2022 Minnesota Drug Price List.