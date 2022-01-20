Motorcyclist traveling at more than 130 mph dead after horrific crash in West Hills

A motorcycle driver was killed in a horrific crash in West Hills.

The Los Angeles Police Department was tracking the motorcycle driver who was allegedly wanted for theft.

The suspect was driving at speeds of 130 mph when they smashed into a car turning left at an intersection, sending the motorcyclist flying. The driver was violently hurled about 100 feet down the street.

SUGGESTED:

FOX 11 froze the video just before the crash under company policy to not show an individual's death.

The driver died on scene. The two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. near the intersection of Roscoe Blvd. and Fallbrook Ave. in West Hills.

The driver led police through parts of Chatsworth and West Hills. SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect drove through parts of the Fallbrook Shopping Plaza. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were tracking the motorcycle, but were not chasing it when the crash occurred.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The identity of the deceased driver was not immediately available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.